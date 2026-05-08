Lamborghini teases Fenomeno roadster for May 9 Imola Italy debut
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Lamborghini just teased the Fenomeno Roadster, set to make its big debut on May 9, 2026, in Imola, Italy.
The sneak peek shows a sharp silhouette and hints at a design inspired by the Fenomeno coupe, but with fresh updates to the rear deck and engine cover.
Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster packs 1,065hp
The Fenomeno Roadster is expected to share its platform and hybrid V-12 engine with the Lamborghini Revuelto, packing a massive 1,065hp, making it Lamborghini's most powerful convertible yet.
It also comes with a small battery for short electric drives (about 19.31km).
Only 29 of these will be made worldwide, each expected to cost around $3.5 million, so if you spot one on the road, you're seeing something pretty rare!