Lamborghini teases Fenomeno roadster for May 9 Imola Italy debut

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster packs 1,065hp

The Fenomeno Roadster is expected to share its platform and hybrid V-12 engine with the Lamborghini Revuelto, packing a massive 1,065hp, making it Lamborghini's most powerful convertible yet.

It also comes with a small battery for short electric drives (about 19.31km).

Only 29 of these will be made worldwide, each expected to cost around $3.5 million, so if you spot one on the road, you're seeing something pretty rare!