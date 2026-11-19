This is Lamborghini's first car with retractable hardtop
What's the story
Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario Spyder, its first-ever convertible with a retractable hardtop. The car packs an impressive 907hp and is designed to be more engaging than its coupe sibling. Despite the lack of a roof, the new model retains the same handling characteristics as its fixed-roof counterpart, thanks to some clever engineering by the Italian automaker.
Innovative engineering
The roof drops vertically behind the seats
The Spyder's roof drops vertically behind the seats, instead of folding backward or under the engine cover.
This unique stowage method lowers the center of gravity by 3mm, without changing its rearward position.
Traditional stowage systems usually raise the center of gravity by 7mm and shift it rearward by 11mm.
The new design keeps handling characteristics similar between both models.
Advanced technology
Roof can be operated at speeds of up to 50km/h
The Spyder's roof is operated by a series of electric actuators, enabling near-silent operation. It can be operated at speeds of up to 50km/h.
The car also comes with a neck heater system that can go up to 45°C, making it comfortable for open-top driving in colder weather conditions.
Design continuity
Same interior acoustic comfort as the coupe
The Spyder maintains the same profile, shape, and interior acoustic comfort as its coupe version.
Mitja Borkert, Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini, said integrating a complex system like the retractable hardtop without compromising on Temerario's proportions was one of the biggest challenges in design.
He emphasized that they wanted to keep the V8 engine as a focal point because "for us, mechanics are part of the aesthetic experience of a Lamborghini."
Performance specs
It retains the same powertrain as the coupe model
The Temerario Spyder comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and three axial-flux electric motors, just like its coupe counterpart.
Together, they produce 907hp and 800Nm of torque. The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds with a top speed of up to 343km/h.
An optional titanium exhaust system by Akrapovic is also available for the model to enhance its sound quality.
Weight reduction
Alleggerita package reduces curb weight
The Spyder can also come with the Alleggerita package for those who want to reduce curb weight.
This includes carbon fiber-reinforced polymer in various parts such as the front splitter, rear engine cover, underbody panels, and rocker covers.
Optional carbon fiber wheels are also available to further reduce weight and lower unsprung mass.