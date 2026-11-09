Lamborghini unveils Ad Personam KSA Edition Revuelto at Sant'Agata Bolognese

Each car rocks a unique look: one's got a matte white finish with dune-inspired graphics, the other shines in glossy Bianco Monocerus paint, a Nero Noctis dune graphic, and matte Verde Rodope accents, paired with matte carbon fiber elsewhere on the body.

Under the hood, both keep Lamborghini's wild standard: a 6.5-liter V-12 engine paired with three electric motors for a massive 1,015hp.