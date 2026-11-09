Lamborghini unveils Ad Personam KSA Edition Revuelto at Sant'Agata Bolognese
Lamborghini just revealed two one-of-a-kind Revuelto supercars designed especially for Saudi Arabia.
Handed over at Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese headquarters during La Prima on November 9, these Ad Personam KSA Edition cars take cues from the Arabian desert and are each numbered "1 of 2," making them seriously exclusive.
Desert-inspired exteriors, 1,015hp
Each car rocks a unique look: one's got a matte white finish with dune-inspired graphics, the other shines in glossy Bianco Monocerus paint, a Nero Noctis dune graphic, and matte Verde Rodope accents, paired with matte carbon fiber elsewhere on the body.
Under the hood, both keep Lamborghini's wild standard: a 6.5-liter V-12 engine paired with three electric motors for a massive 1,015hp.
Black leather and Arabic 'Legacy' panel
Inside, you'll find black leather and carbon fiber touches, plus embroidery that mimics desert dunes and an Arabic panel reading "Legacy."
It's Lamborghini's way of mixing top-tier performance with local flair.