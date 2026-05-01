Lamborghini unveils Revuelto NA63 for North America, 63 cars
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Lamborghini just revealed the Revuelto NA63, a super-exclusive edition made for North America. Only 63 cars are being produced, a shoutout to Lamborghini's 1963 founding year.
It's a nod to their huge fanbase here. North America made up 30% of Lamborghini's global sales, with more than 3,300 cars sold.
US Canada stripes, 1,001-hp plug-in hybrid
The NA63 stands out with custom stripes: red, white, and blue for the US plus a double red-and-white stripe for Canada, all on the first four cars in a striking Blu Marinus body (and three more color options if you want).
Underneath the cool looks is the same beastly 1,001-hp V12 plug-in hybrid as the standard model, meaning it rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.