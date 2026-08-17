Lamborghini unveils Revuelto SV with 1,050hp V12 hybrid power
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Lamborghini just pulled the wraps off the Revuelto SV, a track-focused hybrid beast with 1,050-hp under the hood, thanks to its V12 engine and three electric motors.
This supercar rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and tops out over 345km/h, making it one of the fastest Lambos ever.
Revuelto SV limited to 1,963 units
With 80% more downforce than the standard model and upgraded carbon-ceramic brakes, the Revuelto SV is built for serious performance.
Only 1,963 units will be made, priced from $741,172 (roughly ₹7.08 crore before duties).
It's already smashed records at Hockenheimring and is set for deliveries starting in 2027, so if you want one, better start dreaming big!