Lamborghini unveils Temerario Spyder convertible with vertical retractable hardtop
Lamborghini just revealed the Temerario Spyder, a sleek, high-powered convertible with a cool retractable hardtop that tucks away vertically.
This design tweak actually lowers the car's center of gravity, helping it handle like a true supercar.
You can even open or close the roof while driving up to 50km/h, and it still keeps things quiet inside.
Temerario Spyder's 907hp hybrid powertrain
Under the hood, you get a hybrid setup: a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 plus three electric motors for a wild total of 907hp.
It rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at 343km/h.
Want more? There's an optional titanium exhaust for extra growl and a carbon-fiber package to shave off weight.
Lamborghini expects this drop-top to be in high demand, even with its higher price tag, because who doesn't want both speed and fresh air?