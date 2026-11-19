Under the hood, you get a hybrid setup: a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 plus three electric motors for a wild total of 907hp.

It rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at 343km/h.

Want more? There's an optional titanium exhaust for extra growl and a carbon-fiber package to shave off weight.

Lamborghini expects this drop-top to be in high demand, even with its higher price tag, because who doesn't want both speed and fresh air?