Lamborghini's upcoming model lineup for 2026 teased in new video

All 4 models will feature hybrid powertrains

All four models are part of Lamborghini's push toward hybrid tech under their Direzione Cor Tauri plan, aiming to partially electrify the lineup.

First up is the Temerario, packing a twin-turbocharged V-8 hybrid with 920 CV (907hp): price tag starts around $440,367.

The Revuelto and ultra-rare Fenomeno (only 29 units!) are also in the lineup, both rocking V-12 hybrids for those who want serious speed with a greener edge.