Lamborghini's upcoming model lineup for 2026 teased in new video
Lamborghini is gearing up to launch four new models over the next eight months, kicking things off at Imola in May 2026.
The lineup will be revealed at major events like Goodwood Festival of Speed and Art Basel Miami, riding high after a record year with over 10,700 cars sold and €3.2 billion in revenue.
All 4 models will feature hybrid powertrains
All four models are part of Lamborghini's push toward hybrid tech under their Direzione Cor Tauri plan, aiming to partially electrify the lineup.
First up is the Temerario, packing a twin-turbocharged V-8 hybrid with 920 CV (907hp): price tag starts around $440,367.
The Revuelto and ultra-rare Fenomeno (only 29 units!) are also in the lineup, both rocking V-12 hybrids for those who want serious speed with a greener edge.
A new era of supercars
This isn't just about flashy cars: Lamborghini's move to hybrids shows how even supercar legends are getting serious about sustainability while keeping performance wild.
If you love speed but also care about the planet (a little), these launches might be worth watching.