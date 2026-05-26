Lancia unveils 2026 Gamma SUV, marking brand comeback from Melfi

Hybrid with over 1,000km range

Blending classic Lancia vibes with a sleek fastback crossover shape, the Gamma is built for both style and efficiency.

It sits on Stellantis's STLA Medium platform and offers a hybrid engine with over 1,000km of range, plus several electric versions: from a base EV with 230hp and more than 541km of range to an all-wheel-drive model boasting 375hp and up to 674km.

More details are coming closer to its Paris Motor Show debut.