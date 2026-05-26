Lancia unveils 2026 Gamma SUV, marking brand comeback from Melfi
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Lancia just dropped the first look at its 2026 Gamma SUV, marking a big comeback for the brand.
The new Gamma will roll out from Stellantis's advanced Melfi plant in Italy, with preproduction units already hitting the roads.
Expect it to go on sale after summer 2026.
Hybrid with over 1,000km range
Blending classic Lancia vibes with a sleek fastback crossover shape, the Gamma is built for both style and efficiency.
It sits on Stellantis's STLA Medium platform and offers a hybrid engine with over 1,000km of range, plus several electric versions: from a base EV with 230hp and more than 541km of range to an all-wheel-drive model boasting 375hp and up to 674km.
More details are coming closer to its Paris Motor Show debut.