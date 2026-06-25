Land Rover Classic unveils 4 Defender V-8s in Spectral Green
Auto
Land Rover Classic just dropped four restored Defender V-8s, each rocking a wild Spectral Green paint that shifts from green to purple and gold, depending on the light.
The paintwork alone took almost 400 hours per car: serious dedication for some seriously cool rides.
Paint covers wheels, badges, interior panels
This color isn't only on the body; it covers the wheels, badges, and even interior panels.
Getting that effect meant careful prep, precise color matching, and expert polishing all around.
Land Rover Classic showcases bespoke restorations
With this project, Land Rover Classic is showing off how far they'll go for bespoke design.
It's a new standard for custom restorations, proving they can create truly one-of-a-kind vehicles for clients who want something special.