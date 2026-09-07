Land Rover drops Defender Wolf Series II for British forces
Land Rover just dropped the Defender Wolf Series II, a tough, modular vehicle designed for the British Armed Forces.
It's set to potentially replace 9,500 older military vehicles and can switch between roles like troop transport, utility work, or even as a battlefield ambulance.
This new model builds on the original Defender Wolf that's been trusted by the UK military since the 1990s.
Wolf Series II cleared 62,000 tests
The Series II comes with a reengineered chassis, high ground clearance, a single heavy-duty steel front bumper integrated with a skid plate, high-aspect-ratio all-terrain tires, and protection grilles for the headlights, basically built to handle whatever gets thrown at it.
After 62,000 tests based on various parameters and being the only vehicle that successfully cleared all obstacles, Land Rover will unveil four different versions at an upcoming British Army event to show just how adaptable this beast really is.