Land Rover recalls 250,857 SUVs for corroded driver-side airbag connector
Land Rover is recalling about 250,857 SUVs because the driver-side airbag might not work in a crash.
The recall covers recent Range Rover (2022-2026), Discovery (2021-2026), and Defender (2020-2026) models.
The culprit? Corrosion in a connector can mess with the circuit and stop the airbag from deploying.
If your SUV is affected, you will see an airbag warning light pop up at least 483km before any risk.
Land Rover to apply special gel
After noticing more warranty claims last year, Land Rover dug into the problem and found that everyday driving could cause this corrosion.
Instead of swapping parts, they will apply a special gel to fix it.
Good news: there have not been any accidents or injuries reported because of this issue in the US so far, and the article notes that Land Rover is working to fix the issue.