Loading...
Home / News / Auto News / Range Rover's 1st electric SUV arrives with 536km range
Range Rover's 1st electric SUV arrives with 536km range
The design of the Range Rover Electric is similar to its gas-powered sibling

Range Rover's 1st electric SUV arrives with 536km range

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 02, 2026
01:02 pm
What's the story

Land Rover has officially unveiled its first-ever electric Range Rover, the Range Rover Electric. The new car is a major addition to the company's lineup for the 2027 model year. It features a dual-motor electric powertrain that generates an impressive 542hp and offers an EPA-estimated driving range of 536km on a single charge.

Design

The design of the SUV remains largely unchanged

The design of the Range Rover Electric is similar to its gas-powered sibling, with only minor changes such as a new grille, wheels, and underbody panels for improved aerodynamics.

The car's interior also remains largely unchanged despite housing a large battery pack underneath.

It features two electric motors that deliver all-wheel drive and a combined output of 542hp and 850Nm torque.

Performance features

It can accelerate from 0-97km/h in 4.3 seconds

The new electric Range Rover can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

It also comes with an air-spring suspension with adjustable height for a smooth and quiet ride.

The SUV can tackle light off-road obstacles easily, thanks to its traction-management system that responds to wheel spin in as little as 50 milliseconds, 100 times faster than its combustion-engine counterpart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Battery

It can go from 10-80% in just 22 minutes

The Range Rover Electric packs a 119kWh battery pack, which gives an EPA-estimated driving range of 536km when charged to 100%.

The battery is part of an 800-volt architecture that can be charged at up to 350kW on a DC fast-charger.

Land Rover claims it can go from 10-80% in just 22 minutes and add up to 201km of range in just about 10 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cost

Pricing and availability

The starting price of the new electric Range Rover is $140,550. This is a significant jump from the base ICE model, which starts at $115,750.

However, it is only $9,200 more than the plug-in hybrid P550e version that costs $131,350 (all prices in US).

A First Edition model will be available this year in Belgravia Green, Santorini Black, and Varesine Blue colors with an interior theme called Light Cloud featuring Ultrafabric upholstery.

ADVERTISEMENT