Range Rover's 1st electric SUV arrives with 536km range
What's the story
Land Rover has officially unveiled its first-ever electric Range Rover, the Range Rover Electric. The new car is a major addition to the company's lineup for the 2027 model year. It features a dual-motor electric powertrain that generates an impressive 542hp and offers an EPA-estimated driving range of 536km on a single charge.
Design
The design of the SUV remains largely unchanged
The design of the Range Rover Electric is similar to its gas-powered sibling, with only minor changes such as a new grille, wheels, and underbody panels for improved aerodynamics.
The car's interior also remains largely unchanged despite housing a large battery pack underneath.
It features two electric motors that deliver all-wheel drive and a combined output of 542hp and 850Nm torque.
Performance features
It can accelerate from 0-97km/h in 4.3 seconds
The new electric Range Rover can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 4.3 seconds.
It also comes with an air-spring suspension with adjustable height for a smooth and quiet ride.
The SUV can tackle light off-road obstacles easily, thanks to its traction-management system that responds to wheel spin in as little as 50 milliseconds, 100 times faster than its combustion-engine counterpart.
Battery
It can go from 10-80% in just 22 minutes
The Range Rover Electric packs a 119kWh battery pack, which gives an EPA-estimated driving range of 536km when charged to 100%.
The battery is part of an 800-volt architecture that can be charged at up to 350kW on a DC fast-charger.
Land Rover claims it can go from 10-80% in just 22 minutes and add up to 201km of range in just about 10 minutes.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The starting price of the new electric Range Rover is $140,550. This is a significant jump from the base ICE model, which starts at $115,750.
However, it is only $9,200 more than the plug-in hybrid P550e version that costs $131,350 (all prices in US).
A First Edition model will be available this year in Belgravia Green, Santorini Black, and Varesine Blue colors with an interior theme called Light Cloud featuring Ultrafabric upholstery.