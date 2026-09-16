JLR wants to make a Defender luxury pickup truck
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning to manufacture a Defender pickup truck in the United States. The move comes as part of a partnership with Stellantis, according to Automotive News. This will be JLR's first foray into US production and comes as part of a strategy to expand its footprint in the North American market.
Market share
US tariffs on imported vehicles
The North American market accounted for nearly 30% of JLR's global sales last year, with the US being a major contributor.
However, all vehicles are currently imported to the US, making them expensive due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in 2025.
UK-built vehicles such as Range Rover and Discovery Sport attract a 10% duty, while EU-built ones like Discovery and Defender face a 15% tariff.
Strategic alliance
JLR's partnership with Stellantis
To counter these tariffs and expand its reach in the US, JLR signed a memorandum of understanding with Stellantis in May.
The agreement is aimed at product development and production in the US.
At an investor meeting in June, JLR CEO PB Balaji had said they want to grow their US market to match their current global footprint.
Future plans
Details about the new pickup truck
The Stellantis partnership won't shift Defender production from Slovakia to the US.
Instead, it will help develop new Defender vehicles, starting with a pickup truck for the US market.
The specifics of this proposed new pickup are still largely unknown.
If it follows the current Defender's form, it could be based on a unibody platform, which is not something Stellantis currently uses for its trucks.
Market entry
What does this mean for US buyers?
A luxury-branded pickup truck would be an unusual addition to the US truck market, dominated by American automakers.
However, these companies do offer high-end trims on their full-size trucks.
JLR's partnership with Stellantis gives it an opportunity to understand what US buyers want and create a truck that combines Land Rover luxury with market-specific needs.