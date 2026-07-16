Land Rover to launch electric Range Rover Sport late 2026
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Land Rover is bringing out an all-electric Range Rover Sport in late 2026.
The new SUV keeps the classic Range Rover look but swaps the grille and ditches exhaust pipes for a cleaner vibe.
Built on Land Rover's flexible MLA platform, it's designed to support everything from gas engines to hybrids and now, full electric power.
Range Rover Sport 118.5 kWh battery
You get dual motors with up to 542hp and a big 118.5 kWh battery, letting you drive about 531km on one charge. Fast charging (up to 350 kW) means less waiting around.
Inside, it's luxe as ever: think premium materials, an all-screen dashboard, air suspension for comfort, rear-wheel steering for tight turns, and even a one-pedal driving mode for off-roading.