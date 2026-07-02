Land Rover unveils Discovery Landmark Edition in India, lineup updated
Land Rover just dropped the Discovery Landmark Edition in India, slotting it between the base S and top-end Tempest models.
Along with this new variant, the whole Discovery lineup gets fresh color options and updated features.
Pricing for the Landmark Edition isn't out yet, but it's already listed on Land Rover's website.
Discovery Landmark Edition sports Tasman Blue
The Landmark Edition stands out with a Tasman Blue paint inspired by a classic 1989 shade, plus sleek gray accents and Carpathian Grey skid plates for extra style points.
Inside, you get brushed aluminum touches, Tech Velour trim, mountain-themed graphics throughout, a panoramic sunroof, and even a fridge in the center console, definitely not your average SUV.
Dark Agate Grey 21-inch wheels standard
Other Discovery variants aren't left out: Tempest versions now come in Borasco Grey with a matte finish.
All models get sharp-looking 21-inch Dark Agate Grey wheels and a driver attention monitoring system as standard.