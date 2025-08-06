Land Rover unveils Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition

Land Rover revealed the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition at Monterey Car Week. This new SUV stands out for its carbon-fiber design, lighter build, and high-performance tech—joining the lineup with the SV and SV Black models.

It packs a 635hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine Under the hood is a 635hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine that hits 290km/h.

The car features forged carbon fiber accents inside and out, optional twill carbon bonnet, and massive 23-inch wheels that together shave off 76kg for better handling.

Inside, you get performance seats with forged carbon backs and four interior themes to pick from.

It also gets next-gen suspension system and carbon ceramic brakes The SV Carbon Edition packs a next-gen suspension system for smoother rides, optional carbon ceramic brakes for serious stopping power, and "Body and Soul" seats that literally let you feel your music through audio vibrations up front.