Land Rover's 1st-ever electric Defender Sport is coming

The design keeps that classic boxy Defender vibe but adds modern touches: slimmer LED lights, off-road tires, flared arches, and blacked-out bumpers. Inside, you get bigger display screens, a new user interface and even an optional sixth seat squeezed between the front seats—handy for road trips with friends.

Performance and off-road capability

Built on JLR's EMA platform with four-wheel drive, this EV isn't just about looks—it's made for adventure.

The flat-floor battery means more space inside despite its compact size.

Instant torque and a lower center of gravity offer potential driving benefits, but the EMA underfloor battery layout may reduce wheel travel and articulation and could limit some aspects of off-road ability; JLR says it aims to retain Defender DNA and substantial off-road capability, though the new model may not offer the same level of off-road ability as the current Defender line.