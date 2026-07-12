Lanzante Limited makes Bugatti Bolide street legal at Goodwood Festival
At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lanzante Limited revealed its street-ready Bugatti Bolide.
This hypercar, once limited to racetracks and just 40 units worldwide, now gets a second life on public roads thanks to smart tweaks that keep its wild performance intact.
Lanzante Limited keeps nearly 1,600hp
To pass road safety rules, Lanzante softened the suspension and swapped out those super-short-lived racing tires for ones you can actually use every day.
It also added cool X-shaped LED headlights, since the original didn't even have any!
The heart of the car stays fierce: an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine pushing nearly 1,600hp and weighing under 1451kg before the Lanzante conversion.
With a price tag around $4.7 million, these rare street-legal Bolides are set to become collector favorites; Lanzante says at least two will be built.