Lanzante Limited makes Bugatti Bolide street legal at Goodwood Festival

Lanzante Limited keeps nearly 1,600hp

To pass road safety rules, Lanzante softened the suspension and swapped out those super-short-lived racing tires for ones you can actually use every day.

It also added cool X-shaped LED headlights, since the original didn't even have any!

The heart of the car stays fierce: an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine pushing nearly 1,600hp and weighing under 1451kg before the Lanzante conversion.

With a price tag around $4.7 million, these rare street-legal Bolides are set to become collector favorites; Lanzante says at least two will be built.