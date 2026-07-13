Track-only Bugatti Bolide goes street legal
What's the story
British automotive engineering company Lanzante Limited has transformed Bugatti's limited-edition, track-only Bolide into a road-legal hypercar. The project was unveiled at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The original Bolide was produced between 2024 and 2025, with only 40 units made. None of these were factory-approved for road use, which is where Lanzante comes in.
Engineering challenges
New LED headlights and softer suspension
To make the Bolide street-legal, Lanzante had to make a number of changes. The original model didn't come with headlights as it was meant for race tracks that have their own lighting. However, Lanzante developed new X-shaped LED headlights that fit right into the X marks on the car's front end. The track-tuned suspension was softened for road use and Michelin racing slicks were replaced due to their short lifespan and high cost.
Powertrain details
Engine remains unchanged
Despite the extensive modifications, Lanzante didn't have to change the engine of the Bolide. The 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 is shared with other road cars such as the Chiron and produces just under 1,600hp. This power output is sure to be exhilarating in a car that weighs less than 1,451kg (before Lanzante's conversion).
Market impact
Road-legal Bolide could become a future collectible
The road-legal conversion by Lanzante could significantly increase the value of the Bugatti Bolide as a future collectible. The original model was priced at $4.7 million, with used values varying above that depending on the build number. Lanzante is currently working on at least two road-legal versions of this iconic hypercar.