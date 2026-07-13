Track-only Bugatti Bolide goes street legal

Engineering challenges

New LED headlights and softer suspension

To make the Bolide street-legal, Lanzante had to make a number of changes. The original model didn't come with headlights as it was meant for race tracks that have their own lighting. However, Lanzante developed new X-shaped LED headlights that fit right into the X marks on the car's front end. The track-tuned suspension was softened for road use and Michelin racing slicks were replaced due to their short lifespan and high cost.