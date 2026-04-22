Lauri Peltola alleges Donut Labs and Verge Motorcycles overstated batteries Auto Apr 22, 2026

Big claims are flying in the world of electric motorcycles.

Lauri Peltola, a Chief Commercial Officer at Nordic Nano, says Donut Labs and Verge Motorcycles hyped up their solid-state batteries, promising more power and longer life than they could actually deliver.

Correspondence between Donut Lab, CT-Coating, and Nordic Nano Group back him up, showing the batteries didn't meet what was advertised.