Lauri Peltola alleges Donut Labs and Verge Motorcycles overstated batteries
Big claims are flying in the world of electric motorcycles.
Lauri Peltola, a Chief Commercial Officer at Nordic Nano, says Donut Labs and Verge Motorcycles hyped up their solid-state batteries, promising more power and longer life than they could actually deliver.
Correspondence between Donut Lab, CT-Coating, and Nordic Nano Group back him up, showing the batteries didn't meet what was advertised.
Peltola files Finnish complaints, companies deny
Peltola has filed formal complaints with Finnish authorities, saying investors were misled and that much of the tech depended on a German partner.
Donut Labs and Nordic Nano Group deny any wrongdoing and say Peltola's view doesn't reflect reality.
They're currently conducting more third-party testing, aiming to ramp up production this year, and their CEO insists they're committed to quality.