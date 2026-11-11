Leaked 2027 Hyundai Creta interior shows bigger infotainment, digital display
The 2027 Hyundai Creta's interior just leaked, and it has got some cool upgrades: a bigger infotainment screen, a sleek digital driver's display, and a new steering wheel loaded with touch controls.
All of this sits in the familiar two-tone cabin vibe that Creta fans know.
Creta moves to Kia K3 platform
This next-generation Creta is moving to the Kia Seltos's K3 platform, so expect it to be roomier and offer a strong-hybrid engine based on the current 1.5-liter gasoline engine.
On the outside, look for split LED lights, flush door handles, and that Venue-style grille.
It will take on rivals like Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra when it arrives around mid-2027, likely starting above ₹10.79 lakh.