Leaked 2027 Hyundai Creta interior shows bigger infotainment, digital display

This next-generation Creta is moving to the Kia Seltos's K3 platform, so expect it to be roomier and offer a strong-hybrid engine based on the current 1.5-liter gasoline engine.

On the outside, look for split LED lights, flush door handles, and that Venue-style grille.

It will take on rivals like Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra when it arrives around mid-2027, likely starting above ₹10.79 lakh.