Leaked Hyundai Ioniq 3 previews crossover between Inster and Kona Auto Apr 20, 2026

Hyundai's new electric hatchback, the Ioniq 3, just got leaked before its big Milan reveal.

It slots between the Inster and the Kona Electric, rocking a crossover vibe with split LED lights and chunky plastic cladding.

If you're into sporty looks, keep an eye out for the N Line version: it stands out with a rear spoiler and sleek black alloy wheels.