Leaked Hyundai Ioniq 3 previews crossover between Inster and Kona
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Hyundai's new electric hatchback, the Ioniq 3, just got leaked before its big Milan reveal.
It slots between the Inster and the Kona Electric, rocking a crossover vibe with split LED lights and chunky plastic cladding.
If you're into sporty looks, keep an eye out for the N Line version: it stands out with a rear spoiler and sleek black alloy wheels.
Ioniq 3 touchscreen and powertrain options
Inside, higher trims get a roomy 14.6-inch touchscreen (base models have a still-decent 12.9-inch one) running Hyundai's Pleo infotainment system.
Built on the E-GMP platform with a 400-volt setup, it launches with two front-wheel-drive options: Standard Range (135hp, 344km range) and Long Range (147hp, up to 496km).
The N Line's full details are coming soon.