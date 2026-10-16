LeBron James auctioning custom Mercedes-Maybach S680 for I Promise program

This luxury ride isn't just flashy: it's personalized with light-ivory paint, Stormy Weather Blue Nappa leather, and even James's crown logo on the front fenders, headrests, dashboard, and floor mats, plus the center console inscribed with the geographic coordinates of Akron.

You can check it out in person at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan from November 9-16 or at the Javits Center from November 19-21.

Organizers say it's a great way to bring people together for a good cause: "channeling LeBron's love for cars into his game-changing blueprint for community building," says Michele Campbell, the foundation's executive director.