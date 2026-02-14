LEGO's latest set brings Schumacher's legendary F1 car to life

The LEGO model of the F2004 measures 2.5-inch tall, 12.5-inch long, and 5.0-inch wide. It comes with a display stand detailing Ferrari 's dominant performance in the 2004 season. The kit also includes a miniature version of Schumacher himself, complete with his helmet, trophy, and signature red post-race cap.

Inspirational touch

The miniature Schumacher model comes with an inspirational quote

The miniature Schumacher model stands on a platform with one of his famous quotes inscribed on it. The quote reads, "I've always believed that you should never, ever give up and you should always keep fighting even when there's only a slightest chance." This addition adds an inspirational touch to the already detailed LEGO kit.