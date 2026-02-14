LEGO's latest set brings Schumacher's legendary F1 car to life
What's the story
LEGO has unveiled a new addition to its 'Icons' series: a model of the legendary Ferrari F2004 Formula 1 car. The real-life F2004, driven by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, won an incredible 15 races in a single season. The new LEGO kit comprises 735 pieces and is priced at $89.99 on the official LEGO website.
Model details
The kit includes a display stand detailing the 2004 season
The LEGO model of the F2004 measures 2.5-inch tall, 12.5-inch long, and 5.0-inch wide. It comes with a display stand detailing Ferrari's dominant performance in the 2004 season. The kit also includes a miniature version of Schumacher himself, complete with his helmet, trophy, and signature red post-race cap.
Inspirational touch
The miniature Schumacher model comes with an inspirational quote
The miniature Schumacher model stands on a platform with one of his famous quotes inscribed on it. The quote reads, "I've always believed that you should never, ever give up and you should always keep fighting even when there's only a slightest chance." This addition adds an inspirational touch to the already detailed LEGO kit.
Series expansion
The kit is available for pre-order until March 1
The F2004 model joins other iconic cars like Ayrton Senna's MP4/4 and Nigel Mansell's FW14B in LEGO's 'Icons' series. This expansion celebrates a bygone era of Formula 1 racing. The Ferrari kit is currently available for pre-order with shipments starting on March 1, 2026.