These LEGO F1 minicars can be driven on the racetrack
What's the story
LEGO has unveiled its latest range of Formula 1 minicars, which are smaller and made with fewer bricks than last year's models. The new vehicles can reach a top speed of 24km/h. This weekend's UK race will see more drivable LEGO vehicles than last year's Miami event. The partnership between LEGO and F1 dates back nearly three decades, resulting in everything from kids' model kits to brick-built trophies.
Parade growth
Expanded drivers' parade at Silverstone
The upcoming race at Silverstone will witness a bigger-than-ever Drivers's parade, thanks to LEGO and F1's continued marketing efforts. A spokesperson from The LEGO Group told Car and Driver that their decision to expand this year's parade was inspired by last year's success in Miami. "We were blown away by the excitement generated by the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Drivers's Parade," they said. "So, this year we wanted to go even bigger and better."
Design evolution
Comparison to last year's Miami Grand Prix
Last year, LEGO had brought 10 drivable F1 cars to the Miami Grand Prix. These "big-build Formula 1 cars" were almost 1:1 scale and required nearly 400,000 LEGO pieces each. They also featured Pirelli Slick Tires and other drive components. This year, however, LEGO is going bigger with the number of vehicles but smaller with their size. The new minicars are made with 28,000 pieces each and standard go-kart wheels for driving.
Brand collaboration
The LEGO Group's model kits
The 2026 LEGO Drivers's Parade will feature 22 cars, one for each driver on the grid. Each minicar weighs around 280kg, of which some 65kg are LEGO bricks. The event is scheduled to take place about two hours before the race starts today. This long-standing brand partnership has resulted in a variety of LEGO F1 model kits available worldwide, from $12 McLaren race cars to larger Technics models costing around $220-$230.