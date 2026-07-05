These LEGO F1 minicars can be driven on the racetrack

Parade growth

Expanded drivers' parade at Silverstone

The upcoming race at Silverstone will witness a bigger-than-ever Drivers's parade, thanks to LEGO and F1's continued marketing efforts. A spokesperson from The LEGO Group told Car and Driver that their decision to expand this year's parade was inspired by last year's success in Miami. "We were blown away by the excitement generated by the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Drivers's Parade," they said. "So, this year we wanted to go even bigger and better."