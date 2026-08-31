Lexus launches India-assembled ES 350h hybrid sedan starting at ₹66.10L
Lexus just rolled out its India-assembled ES 350h hybrid sedan, starting at ₹66.10 lakh.
You get a self-charging hybrid setup (2.5-liter gasoline engine plus electric motor) that promises an impressive 25.22km per liter mileage (as per ARAI).
Two variants are on offer: Exquisite and Luxury.
Lexus ES 350h Tazuna cabin safety
The ES 350h blends sleek design with smart features like L Signature Lamps, Safe Exit Assist, and electronic door latches.
Inside, there's a roomy Tazuna-inspired cabin with a big 14-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, and app-based remote start and climate control.
Safety gets a boost with eight airbags and Lexus Safety System+ (think Pre-Collision System, Lane Tracing Assist).
Plus, you're covered by an eight-year/200,000-kilometer vehicle and hybrid battery warranty, along with five years of roadside assistance, so you can drive worry-free for years.