Lexus launches refreshed ES 350h sedan in India from ₹66.10L
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Lexus just dropped the refreshed ES 350h sedan in India, starting at ₹66.10 lakh.
The update brings a sleeker look, a tech-packed and safer interior, and keeps the signature self-charging hybrid engine, so you get both style and efficiency.
It's set to take on rivals like the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class, and Audi A6.
ES 350h Exquisite ₹66.10L Luxury ₹71.10L
You get two variants: Exquisite for ₹66.10 lakh and Luxury for ₹71.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
While competitors stick to petrol or diesel, the ES 350h stands out with its hybrid setup, making drives smoother, cheaper to run, and more eco-friendly without losing that luxury vibe.