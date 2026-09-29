These bizarre Lexus models are meant for a gallery
What's the story
Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF has transformed two Lexus electrified models into bizarre works of art. The project, commissioned by Lexus, was showcased at Chelsea Industrial in New York during Armory Week from September 24-26. The first piece is called Circle Car and is a modified version of the all-electric RZ 450e crossover.
Artistic transformation
Circle Car is a continuous loop of the RZ 450e
MSCHF took the RZ 450e's design and transformed it into a continuous loop.
The front end is fused with the rear, creating a single unbroken ring instead of the usual proportions of a crossover.
The functional cabin and wheels have been removed in this artistic rendition.
Lexus displayed Circle Car alongside an unmodified RZ 450e for comparison purposes.
Second sculpture
Twisted Car is a plug-in hybrid RX 450h+
The second piece, dubbed Twisted Car, is a modified version of the RX 450h+, a plug-in hybrid.
MSCHF twisted its body around its own central axis, turning the entire vehicle into something more like a spiral than a crossover.
The panels that once sat flush now twist away from each other in this unique artistic interpretation.
Brand perspective
Lexus refers to them as 'Form Cars'
Lexus has given these works the title "Form Cars" to differentiate them from concept vehicles.
The brand clarified, "These creations should be treated more as sculptures than prototypes."
Both Circle Car and Twisted Car were displayed next to their standard counterparts inside the same Chelsea Industrial space, giving visitors a chance to see how far MSCHF's designs strayed from the originals.