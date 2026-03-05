Lexus to launch new-gen ES sedan in India soon
Lexus is bringing its new-gen ES luxury sedan to India on March 20, 2026.
Since its global debut, it's ready to take on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, and Audi A4—so there's more choice if you're eyeing an entry-level luxury ride.
Which powertrain options will be offered?
The 2026 ES comes in both hybrid (ES350h) and electric versions (ES350e and ES500e).
The hybrid packs 244hp with front- or all-wheel drive.
If you want pure electric, the ES350e offers 224hp, while the all-wheel-drive ES500e really ups the game with 343hp.
Design gets a refresh with longer wheelbase
The latest ES gets a sharper design—think Z-shaped front lights, gloss black trim, and a rear LED bar that literally spells out "LEXUS."
It's also bigger than before thanks to a longer wheelbase for extra cabin room.
For reference, the current model starts at ₹62.65 lakh for the base variant.