Lexus unveils 1st all-electric 2027 TZ 3-row SUV arriving 2026

TZ interior offers luxury eco features

Inside, the TZ feels pretty luxe: think second-row captain's chairs, a panoramic roof with a power sunshade, and optional ventilated seats with power ottomans for both front and second rows.

Lexus is using eco-friendly touches like Forged Bamboo from Japan and bio-based UltraSuede.

Tech-wise, there's a handy 2-in-1 charging port for AC and DC charging and smart EV features like range mapping and regenerative braking adjustments.

Plus, Lexus says this is the "quietest cabin among Lexus SUVs," thanks to serious sound insulation and aerodynamic tweaks.