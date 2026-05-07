Lexus unveils 1st all-electric 2027 TZ 3-row SUV arriving 2026
Lexus just revealed the 2027 TZ, their first all-electric SUV with three rows of seats, set to arrive in late 2026.
Built on the TNGA platform, it promises up to 483km of range and comes standard with DIRECT4 all-wheel drive.
You can pick between two battery sizes (76.96 kWh or 95.82 kWh), so there's flexibility for different driving needs.
TZ interior offers luxury eco features
Inside, the TZ feels pretty luxe: think second-row captain's chairs, a panoramic roof with a power sunshade, and optional ventilated seats with power ottomans for both front and second rows.
Lexus is using eco-friendly touches like Forged Bamboo from Japan and bio-based UltraSuede.
Tech-wise, there's a handy 2-in-1 charging port for AC and DC charging and smart EV features like range mapping and regenerative braking adjustments.
Plus, Lexus says this is the "quietest cabin among Lexus SUVs," thanks to serious sound insulation and aerodynamic tweaks.