Lexus unveils 2027 TZ, its 1st electric 3-row SUV U.S.-bound
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Lexus just revealed the 2027 TZ, its first electric SUV with three rows of seats, landing in the US by late 2026.
Built for extra space and smooth driving, it features a long wheelbase, sleek design touches like flush door handles, and smart aerodynamics.
TZ offers up to 300-mile range
You get two battery options with up to 483km of range on a single charge. The dual-motor all-wheel drive packs up to 402hp for solid performance.
Inside, expect luxury touches like ventilated seats, bamboo trim, a big panoramic roof, and a premium Mark Levinson sound system.
There is even a simulated V-10 engine sound inspired by the LFA supercar and fast charging that gets you from 10% to 80% in about 35 minutes.
Final specs and pricing drop closer to launch, so stay tuned!