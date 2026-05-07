Lexus unveils 2027 TZ, its 1st electric 3-row SUV U.S.-bound

TZ offers up to 300-mile range

You get two battery options with up to 483km of range on a single charge. The dual-motor all-wheel drive packs up to 402hp for solid performance.

Inside, expect luxury touches like ventilated seats, bamboo trim, a big panoramic roof, and a premium Mark Levinson sound system.

There is even a simulated V-10 engine sound inspired by the LFA supercar and fast charging that gets you from 10% to 80% in about 35 minutes.

Final specs and pricing drop closer to launch, so stay tuned!