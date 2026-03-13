Limited-run BMW M2 CS debuts in India at ₹1.7cr
What's the story
BMW has launched the new M2 CS in India, a high-performance sports car that comes with a price tag of ₹1.7 crore (ex-showroom). The model is the second CS-badged variant to hit Indian shores after the M4 CS was introduced in 2024. The M2 CS is a limited-run production model and only a handful of units have been allocated for India.
Design and performance
The car packs a 530hp, 3.0-liter straight-six engine
The BMW M2 CS is lighter and more powerful than the standard model. It packs a 3.0-liter straight-six engine that churns out an impressive 530hp and 650Nm of torque. The car comes with an automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive configuration only. At 1,710k, the new CS model is 30kg lighter compared to the standard M2. The weight saving is due to the use of carbon fiber boot lid, roof, and interior/exterior mirror caps.
Upgrades
It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds
The BMW M2 CS is 8mm lower than the regular car and features revised suspension with M-specific tuning for springs, dampers, and chassis control systems. The engine has been reworked with stiffer mounts to produce an additional 50hp and 50Nm of torque over the standard M2 model. This gives it a top speed of 302km/h and allows it to go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.
Aesthetics
The car features carbon fiber bucket seats with heating functions
The BMW M2 CS features a slightly reworked grille for better engine breathing, staggered forged alloy wheels in gold color, and a massive integrated ducktail spoiler at the rear. The car comes in four paint shades: Black Sapphire, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, and Velvet Blue. Inside the cabin are carbon fiber bucket seats wrapped in leather upholstery with electric adjustment and heating functions but no ventilation option.