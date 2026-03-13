Limited-run BMW M2 CS debuts in India at ₹1.7cr

BMW has launched the new M2 CS in India, a high-performance sports car that comes with a price tag of ₹1.7 crore (ex-showroom). The model is the second CS-badged variant to hit Indian shores after the M4 CS was introduced in 2024. The M2 CS is a limited-run production model and only a handful of units have been allocated for India.

Design and performance The car packs a 530hp, 3.0-liter straight-six engine The BMW M2 CS is lighter and more powerful than the standard model. It packs a 3.0-liter straight-six engine that churns out an impressive 530hp and 650Nm of torque. The car comes with an automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive configuration only. At 1,710k, the new CS model is 30kg lighter compared to the standard M2. The weight saving is due to the use of carbon fiber boot lid, roof, and interior/exterior mirror caps.

Upgrades It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds The BMW M2 CS is 8mm lower than the regular car and features revised suspension with M-specific tuning for springs, dampers, and chassis control systems. The engine has been reworked with stiffer mounts to produce an additional 50hp and 50Nm of torque over the standard M2 model. This gives it a top speed of 302km/h and allows it to go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

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