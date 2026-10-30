Limited-run Maserati GT2 Stradale launches in India at ₹5.7cr
What's the story
Maserati has launched its road-legal supercar, the GT2 Stradale, in India at ₹5.71 crore (ex-showroom). The model is based on the racing-focused GT2 but has been modified for street use. It is a limited-edition model, with only 914 units produced worldwide. The number of cars allocated for the Indian market remains undisclosed. The production figure is a nod to Maserati's founding year, 1914.
Performance specs
Can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds
The GT2 Stradale packs a powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that churns out an impressive 631hp and 729Nm of torque.
Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Maserati claims the supercar can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 324km/h.
The model also comes with four driving modes: Corsa, Sport, GT, and Wet for different driving conditions.
Design elements
Features a redesigned front bumper for better airflow
The GT2 Stradale has a toned-down look compared to its racing counterpart.
It sports a redesigned front bumper for better airflow and cooling, as well as side vents near the C-pillar like its racing sibling.
The car also gets several carbon-fiber components to reduce weight, making it 60kg lighter than the MC20 model.
Interior design
Lightweight carbon-fiber racing seats
The interior of the GT2 Stradale is similar to that of the MC20, with a rectangular infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster.
The cabin is mostly covered in Alcantara, while lightweight carbon-fiber racing seats are offered in two sizes.
These come with four-point seatbelts for added safety, and the sports steering wheel features carbon-fiber paddle shifters for an enhanced driving experience.