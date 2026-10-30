Limited-run Maserati GT2 Stradale launches in India at ₹5.7cr

The GT2 Stradale packs a powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that churns out an impressive 631hp and 729Nm of torque.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Maserati claims the supercar can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 324km/h.

The model also comes with four driving modes: Corsa, Sport, GT, and Wet for different driving conditions.