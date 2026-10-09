Longbow backed by £3 million to build electric speedster Nuneaton 2027
Auto
Longbow, a UK carmaker, is bringing its new electric Speedster to life at Mira Tech Park in Nuneaton next year.
Backed by £3 million from a regional fund, the project will create more than 200 skilled jobs and has already caught international attention.
The Speedster is set to launch at around £85,000.
Daniel Davey cites UK-made parts advantage
Co-Chief Executive Daniel Davey says using U.K.-made parts and local talent gives Longbow an edge.
This move not only kickstarts Speedster production but also lays the groundwork for future models like the Roadster.
Mayor Richard Parker points out that West Midlands's long history with cars makes it the perfect spot for this next chapter in electric vehicles.