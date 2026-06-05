Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng calls sports cars mediocre amid Evija
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Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng isn't impressed by sports cars weighing more than 1,800kg, labeling them "mediocre."
The twist? Lotus's own Evija hypercar tips the scales at 1905kg, making his comments a bit awkward.
This has people wondering if Lotus is still committed to its classic lightweight philosophy.
Type 135 V-8 promises 1,000+ hp
Qingfeng's remarks might signal a shift for Lotus, with more focus on weight reduction in upcoming models.
The Type 135 hybrid V-8 supercar promises more than 1,000hp and better power-to-weight ratios, potentially bringing Lotus back to its roots of building high-performance cars that don't weigh a ton.