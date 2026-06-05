Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng calls sports cars mediocre amid Evija Auto Jun 05, 2026

Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng isn't impressed by sports cars weighing more than 1,800kg, labeling them "mediocre."

The twist? Lotus's own Evija hypercar tips the scales at 1905kg, making his comments a bit awkward.

This has people wondering if Lotus is still committed to its classic lightweight philosophy.