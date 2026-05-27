Lotus Emira is now lighter, more powerful than before

Lotus has unveiled the latest addition to its Emira line-up, the 420 Sport. The new model is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from Mercedes-AMG , delivering an impressive 414hp and torque of up to 499Nm. This makes it more powerful than both the standard Emira and last year's Emira SE models. The car can go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 300km/h.

Performance An optional Lightweight Handling Pack is available The Emira 420 Sport is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels. It offers a torque increase of up to 70Nm over the standard Emira and 20Nm over the SE variant. The car also comes with an optional Lightweight Handling Pack that makes it lighter by some 25kg, while adding an equivalent amount of downforce for improved road grip.

Design upgrades It improves brake cooling by up to 10% The Emira 420 Sport gets a host of aerodynamic improvements, including a new front splitter, larger air intakes, and redesigned front ducts. It also features vents on the front fenders and a louvered panel above the engine bay for improved airflow to radiators. The car's brake cooling has been improved by up to 10%, while exhaust valve airflow has been boosted by an impressive 30%.

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Specs It gets 2-way adjustable dampers The Emira 420 Sport flaunts two-way adjustable dampers, a lithium-ion battery, and a Lotus Track Performance app for recording lap times. It also has carbon-fiber shift paddles and an exterior carbon-fiber package as optional extras. The car sits 5mm closer to the ground on stickier tires with an updated suspension setup for improved handling and stability.

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