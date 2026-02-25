Lotus's new powerful sports car is limited to 15 units
What's the story
Lotus has unveiled a limited-edition version of its Emira sports car, the Turbo Bathurst Edition. The new model is designed specifically for the Australian market and will be produced in just 15 units. Each unit will cost AUD 249,900 (approximately ₹1.6 crore) and come with a host of performance upgrades over the standard Emira Turbo.
Upgrades
The car comes with adjustable dampers
The Turbo Bathurst Edition is powered by a reworked version of the Mercedes-AMG M139 engine, which is also used in the standard Emira Turbo model. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill usually produces around 400hp, but for this special edition, it has been tuned to deliver an impressive 503hp. The car also gets adjustable dampers, upgraded AP Racing brakes, and enhanced aerodynamic elements such as a carbon-fiber front splitter and a large GT4-style rear wing.
Special perks
Buyers get invite to Lotus-only track day at Bathurst
The Turbo Bathurst Edition comes with unique features such as individually numbered units and a choice of wheel color. Buyers also get an exclusive invite to a Lotus-only track day at Bathurst in 2027. It will give them a chance to experience the full potential of their modified Emira on one of Australia's most famous racetracks.