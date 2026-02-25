Lotus's new powerful sports car is limited to 15 units

Upgrades

The Turbo Bathurst Edition is powered by a reworked version of the Mercedes-AMG M139 engine, which is also used in the standard Emira Turbo model. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill usually produces around 400hp, but for this special edition, it has been tuned to deliver an impressive 503hp. The car also gets adjustable dampers, upgraded AP Racing brakes, and enhanced aerodynamic elements such as a carbon-fiber front splitter and a large GT4-style rear wing.