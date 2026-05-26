Lotus launches Emira 420 Sport: 414hp, 3.9s 0-100km/h
Lotus just dropped the Emira 420 Sport, a seriously upgraded version of its mid-engine sports car.
It packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged AMG engine with 414hp and 500 Nm of torque, making it both the most powerful and lightest Emira yet with the Lightweight Handling Pack.
With a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 300km/h, this car is all about speed.
Lotus Emira now weighs 1,430kg
The Emira 420 Sport sheds weight thanks to its Lightweight Handling Pack, coming in at only 1,430kg, 25kg lighter than before.
You get extra downforce for sharper handling, plus cool features like revised aerodynamics and a removable tinted glass roof that stashes behind the seats.
The interior gets carbon-fiber shift paddles for that race-ready vibe.
Lotus Emira $122,900 deliveries August 2026
This high-performance ride starts at $122,900, which is $16,000 more than the Turbo SE variant.
Lotus plans to kick off deliveries in August 2026, so if you're into fast cars with fresh upgrades, keep an eye out!