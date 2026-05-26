Lotus launches Emira 420 Sport: 414hp, 3.9s 0-100km/h Auto May 26, 2026

Lotus just dropped the Emira 420 Sport, a seriously upgraded version of its mid-engine sports car.

It packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged AMG engine with 414hp and 500 Nm of torque, making it both the most powerful and lightest Emira yet with the Lightweight Handling Pack.

With a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 300km/h, this car is all about speed.