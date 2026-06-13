Lumos launches Sonorus helmet on Kickstarter with 15-person intercom
Lumos just dropped the Sonorus helmet on Kickstarter, and it's all about making group rides more fun (and safer).
The big feature: a built-in intercom system that lets up to 15 cyclists chat hands-free, all managed through an app and a tap on the helmet.
Early birds can grab it for $179, with shipping planned for October.
Sonorus offers lights Bluetooth 20-hour battery
The intercom works up to 1.6km (about one mile), or even 8km in bigger groups, so you can stay connected without shouting.
There's a noise-canceling mic for clear audio at speed, plus an open-ear design so you're still aware of traffic.
You also get Bluetooth for music and calls, Lumos's signature lights with turn signals and brake lights, better ventilation, an antimicrobial liner, and a battery that lasts up to 20 hours per charge.