Lumos launches Sonorus helmet on Kickstarter with 15-person intercom

Sonorus offers lights Bluetooth 20-hour battery

The intercom works up to 1.6km (about one mile), or even 8km in bigger groups, so you can stay connected without shouting.

There's a noise-canceling mic for clear audio at speed, plus an open-ear design so you're still aware of traffic.

You also get Bluetooth for music and calls, Lumos's signature lights with turn signals and brake lights, better ventilation, an antimicrobial liner, and a battery that lasts up to 20 hours per charge.