Lynk & Co debuts GT concept marking its 10th anniversary

GT concept light-reactive exterior, 0-100km/h

The GT supercar grabs attention with its light-reactive surfaces, deep Apex Blue paint and Spark Yellow accents.

Inside, you get a sporty 2+2 layout with "Digital Shimmer" leather and carbon-fiber touches.

Built on a racing-inspired rear-wheel-drive chassis, it can rocket from 0 to 100km/h in about two seconds, with a special "+" button that tweaks the suspension and aerodynamics for max performance on demand.