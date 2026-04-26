Lynk & Co debuts GT concept marking its 10th anniversary
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Lynk & Co just showed off its futuristic GT supercar concept to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Designed by both European and Chinese teams and shaped by feedback from over 1.7 million users worldwide, this car is all about blending global ideas with bold style.
GT concept light-reactive exterior, 0-100km/h
The GT supercar grabs attention with its light-reactive surfaces, deep Apex Blue paint and Spark Yellow accents.
Inside, you get a sporty 2+2 layout with "Digital Shimmer" leather and carbon-fiber touches.
Built on a racing-inspired rear-wheel-drive chassis, it can rocket from 0 to 100km/h in about two seconds, with a special "+" button that tweaks the suspension and aerodynamics for max performance on demand.