Mahindra Chakan plant rolls out 3 millionth BE6 electric SUV

The plant hit its latest million vehicles in just 27 months (compared to 107 months for the first million), thanks to high-tech upgrades like AI, IoT, and 5G.

It runs seven flexible assembly lines across a massive space and uses around 1,500 robots for nearly full automation.

More than half of its energy comes from renewables; all EVs are made with green power, and it even returns more water than it uses, all while shipping cars to places like South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.