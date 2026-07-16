Mahindra Chakan plant rolls out 3 millionth BE6 electric SUV
Mahindra's Chakan plant in Maharashtra just rolled out its three-millionth vehicle (a BE 6 electric SUV) since opening in 2009.
This milestone shows how the factory has evolved to build both regular and electric cars, keeping up with what's next in the auto world.
Chakan plant uses around 1,500 robots
The plant hit its latest million vehicles in just 27 months (compared to 107 months for the first million), thanks to high-tech upgrades like AI, IoT, and 5G.
It runs seven flexible assembly lines across a massive space and uses around 1,500 robots for nearly full automation.
More than half of its energy comes from renewables; all EVs are made with green power, and it even returns more water than it uses, all while shipping cars to places like South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.