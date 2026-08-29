Mahindra cuts upfront EV price ₹8L under BaaS to ₹11.45-13.90L
Mahindra has reduced the upfront vehicle price by ₹8 lakh under its Battery-as-a-Service plan, with advertised entry prices of ₹11.45-13.90 lakh before battery financing (down from ₹19.45-21.90 lakh).
This big cut is thanks to their expanded Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, making these EVs way more affordable and putting them in the same price range as many petrol and diesel SUVs.
Mahindra BaaS battery subscription ₹6,975 monthly
With BaaS, you can buy the SUV without the battery to keep upfront costs low, then pay a monthly fee for battery use, starting at ₹6,975 per month for 60km of daily driving.
The fee remains fixed if you drive more or less.
Mahindra BaaS narrows EV price gap
With the lower advertised upfront price under BaaS, long-range electric SUVs become much more accessible for budget-focused buyers, comparing options with petrol or CNG cars.
By narrowing the gap between EVs and traditional vehicles, Mahindra is hoping more people will consider going electric without breaking the bank.