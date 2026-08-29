Mahindra cuts upfront EV price ₹8L under BaaS to ₹11.45-13.90L

Mahindra has reduced the upfront vehicle price by ₹8 lakh under its Battery-as-a-Service plan, with advertised entry prices of ₹11.45-13.90 lakh before battery financing (down from ₹19.45-21.90 lakh).

This big cut is thanks to their expanded Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, making these EVs way more affordable and putting them in the same price range as many petrol and diesel SUVs.