Mahindra expands BaaS to all electric Origin models, lowers prices

Mahindra just made it easier to own an electric SUV by expanding its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program to all Electric Origin models: BE 6 Sporteq, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e.

With BaaS, you can finance the car and battery separately, so the starting prices drop to ₹11.45 lakh for the BE 6 Sporteq, ₹12.65 lakh for the XEV 9S, and ₹13.90 lakh for the XEV 9e (battery not included).