Mahindra expands BaaS to all electric Origin models, lowers prices
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Mahindra just made it easier to own an electric SUV by expanding its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program to all Electric Origin models: BE 6 Sporteq, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e.
With BaaS, you can finance the car and battery separately, so the starting prices drop to ₹11.45 lakh for the BE 6 Sporteq, ₹12.65 lakh for the XEV 9S, and ₹13.90 lakh for the XEV 9e (battery not included).
Mahindra battery EMI ₹6,975 monthly
Instead of paying everything upfront, you get a dual-loan setup where battery EMIs begin at ₹6,975 per month.
Estimated running costs are about ₹3.75 per kilometer if you drive around 60km daily, not counting chargers or taxes.
Mahindra says it's rolling this out after seeing strong interest from buyers who want more affordable ways to go electric.