Mahindra expected to debut refreshed 3-door Thar on August 15

Expect new driver assistance systems (like collision warnings and adaptive cruise control) plus a slick 10.25-inch digital cluster with navigation and off-road info.

Comfort gets a boost with ventilated seats and automatic climate control.

On the outside, look for a redesigned grille, LED projector headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a redesigned front bumper, dual-tone alloy wheels, and possibly a Harman Kardon audio system for better tunes.

Official specs and pricing will drop at launch!