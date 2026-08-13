Mahindra expected to debut refreshed 3-door Thar on August 15
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Mahindra is expected to debut the refreshed three-door Thar SUV at Mahindra's Independence Day 2026 event on August 15.
This update is set to add advanced safety tech and modern features, making the three-door model more like its bigger sibling, the Thar Roxx.
Driver assistance among Thar's expected upgrades
Expect new driver assistance systems (like collision warnings and adaptive cruise control) plus a slick 10.25-inch digital cluster with navigation and off-road info.
Comfort gets a boost with ventilated seats and automatic climate control.
On the outside, look for a redesigned grille, LED projector headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a redesigned front bumper, dual-tone alloy wheels, and possibly a Harman Kardon audio system for better tunes.
Official specs and pricing will drop at launch!