Mahindra files design patent in India for Vision T SUV
Mahindra just filed a design patent for its Vision T SUV in India, hinting that this bold concept is getting closer to hitting the roads.
The Vision T sticks to its original look from last year's Freedom NU event, rocking a boxy shape, squared-off wheel arches, short overhangs, and a classic spare wheel on the back.
Vision T off-road cues NU_IQ platform
This SUV isn't just about looks: it packs off-road touches like a split grille with vertical slats, unique LED lights, exposed hood latches, and roof rails.
Built on Mahindra's NU_IQ monocoque platform (which can handle gasoline, diesel, hybrid, or electric power), it aims for the mid-size SUV crowd with solid ride comfort and adventure-ready features.
Inside, expect a modern vibe with a digital instrument cluster and big portrait touchscreen, so you get both style and smart tech in one package.