Mahindra hikes XUV 7XO prices ₹7,499 to ₹20,000 from October
Mahindra has bumped up the prices of its popular XUV 7XO SUV by ₹7,499 to ₹20,000 across different variants, starting this October.
The base model still begins at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), but expect to pay more if you're eyeing the higher trims.
The timing lines up with the festive season and Diwali deals.
AX7 petrol and diesel prices rise
With the hike, petrol variants like the AX7 petrol AT now cost ₹20.68 lakh (up by ₹10,499) and AX7T petrol AT six-seater hits ₹22.95 lakh after a ₹13,999 jump.
Diesel versions also see increases: AX7 diesel MT is now at ₹19.80 lakh (+₹20,000), while AX7L diesel AT reaches ₹24.95 lakh (+₹16,999).
The full range sits between ₹13.99 lakh-₹25.79 lakh (ex-showroom), offering both petrol and diesel engine options for those who want some power behind the wheel.