Mahindra hikes XUV 7XO prices ₹7,499 to ₹20,000 from October

Mahindra has bumped up the prices of its popular XUV 7XO SUV by ₹7,499 to ₹20,000 across different variants, starting this October.

The base model still begins at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), but expect to pay more if you're eyeing the higher trims.

The timing lines up with the festive season and Diwali deals.