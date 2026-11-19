Mahindra Last Mile Mobility targets 1 million EVs by FY31
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMM) is set to take its electric three-wheelers beyond India, with plans to expand into Africa and Southeast Asia over the next two to three years.
This push is part of its big goal to sell 1 million EVs by FY31.
Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO at Mahindra & Mahindra's automotive and farm divisions, says international expansion will take some time since the company will need to adapt vehicles for local needs and build new partnerships.
MLMM eyeing IPO in 18 months
Back in India, MLMM already holds a solid 36.2% share of the electric three-wheeler market and sales rose 41% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27 (July-September 2026).
To keep up this momentum, the company is looking at an IPO in about 18 months to help fund new products, boost capacity, and support its global plans.
For now, though, most of its focus stays on growing stronger at home while slowly gearing up for exports.