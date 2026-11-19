Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMM) is set to take its electric three-wheelers beyond India, with plans to expand into Africa and Southeast Asia over the next two to three years.

This push is part of its big goal to sell 1 million EVs by FY31.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO at Mahindra & Mahindra's automotive and farm divisions, says international expansion will take some time since the company will need to adapt vehicles for local needs and build new partnerships.