Mahindra launches 3 electric SUVs in India under BaaS program
Mahindra just dropped three new electric SUVs in India (the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e) under its expanded Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program.
The cool part? You can buy the car and pay for the battery separately, which means a lower upfront price.
Starting prices are ₹11.45 lakh for the BE 6 SPORTEQ, ₹12.65 lakh for the XEV 9S, and ₹13.90 lakh for the XEV 9e.
Battery emis start at ₹6,975
With BaaS, you finance just the battery with EMIs starting at ₹6,975 (depending on battery size, down payment, and loan tenure), making it easier to get into an EV without breaking the bank.
The catch: chargers and maintenance aren't included.
Mahindra says customers are loving this setup so far (they're even rolling it out across the full Electric Origin portfolio) with battery usage costing about ₹3.75 per kilometer under this plan.