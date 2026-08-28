Mahindra launches 3 electric SUVs in India under BaaS program

Mahindra just dropped three new electric SUVs in India (the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e) under its expanded Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program.

The cool part? You can buy the car and pay for the battery separately, which means a lower upfront price.

Starting prices are ₹11.45 lakh for the BE 6 SPORTEQ, ₹12.65 lakh for the XEV 9S, and ₹13.90 lakh for the XEV 9e.