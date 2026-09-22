Mahindra launches Thar OG at ₹10.32L with 6 airbags standard
Mahindra just dropped the new Thar OG, starting at ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
This three-door SUV now rides on a modern platform, gets upgraded suspension, and offers both turbo-petrol (162hp) and diesel (152hp) engine options.
Safety's stepped up too: six airbags are now standard across all versions.
Thar OG gains styling, comfort upgrades
The Thar OG stands out with a fresh grille, LED headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, and bold 19-inch alloy wheels.
New colors like Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue add some style points, while the cabin feels more premium with Truffle Brown leatherette seats and less road noise.
Electric power steering makes city driving easier.
With these upgrades, the Thar OG is ready to take on rivals like the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, blending safety, comfort, and performance for anyone looking for their next adventure ride.