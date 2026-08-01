Mahindra & Mahindra July sales jump 26% to over 103,000
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Mahindra & Mahindra just had a standout July, selling over 103,000 vehicles, a solid 26% jump from last year.
This marks the third month in a row it has crossed the 100,000 mark, thanks to strong demand for both its utility and commercial vehicles, plus a big boost in exports.
Utility and commercial sales, exports surge
Utility vehicle sales climbed 20% to 60,048 units, while commercial vehicles grew by 23%, reaching 25,204 units.
The real eye-opener: exports shot up by 47% to 4,070 units.
Mahindra credits steady demand across both rural and urban markets for this winning streak, showing its lineup is really connecting with buyers right now.